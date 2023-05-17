“Economic coercion” is on the G-7 agenda

Economic coercion is essentially economic bullying. And later this week at the Group of Seven summit in Japan, the U.S. and its allies are expected to tackle this problem. There are many examples of this form of economic retaliation, and recently China's economic policies are under scrutiny. We speak with someone whose jobs it is to address these international economic issues, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai. Plus, we look at the Biden administration's latest challenge to a big corporate merger, this time in the pharmaceutical industry.