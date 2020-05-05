COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️

The data on economic anxiety
May 5, 2020

The data on economic anxiety

The findings of our new Marketplace-Edison Research Poll, a national scientific survey out today. It's the highest jump we've seen in our Economic Anxiety Index®. Plus, an Iranian airline flouted flight restrictions on China, likely contributing to the spread of…

Economic Anxiety Index®

There's been a dramatic spike in Americans' economic anxiety

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
May 5, 2020
A new Marketplace-Edison Research Poll puts numbers to what we've been seeing and experiencing.
Many Americans are scared they won't be able to afford basic necessities after losing income during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
