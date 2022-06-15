Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

ECB holds emergency meeting to address market turmoil
Jun 15, 2022

ECB holds emergency meeting to address market turmoil

From the BBC World Service: Less than a week after its last policy decision, the European Central Bank's governing council is meeting to discuss a selloff in the regional bond market. Egypt signs a provisional deal on natural gas exports with Israel and the European Union. And the news that K-pop superstars BTS are taking some time off has broken hearts around the world – and sent shares in their record label down as much as 28%.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

