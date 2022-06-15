ECB holds emergency meeting to address market turmoil
From the BBC World Service: Less than a week after its last policy decision, the European Central Bank's governing council is meeting to discuss a selloff in the regional bond market. Egypt signs a provisional deal on natural gas exports with Israel and the European Union. And the news that K-pop superstars BTS are taking some time off has broken hearts around the world – and sent shares in their record label down as much as 28%.
