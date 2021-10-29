Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Earnings reports from Apple and Amazon show signs of pandemic struggles
Oct 29, 2021

Earnings reports from Apple and Amazon show signs of pandemic struggles

Also today: We also talk to Molly Wood about her new podcast, "How We Survive." The latest episode focuses on lithium in the Salton Sea.

Segments From this episode

Pandemic disruptions hit Apple, Amazon

Earnings reports from the two tech giants show that labor costs and supply shortages have made billion-dollar impacts.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

