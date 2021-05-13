May 13, 2021
How to stop your favorite retailer from pulling a Blockbuster
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We take a closer look at what's been done with stores like J.C. Penney, Petco and Guitar Center to keep them in business when they're at risk of failing. Plus, another key inflation gauge shows prices are rising. And, add the Colonial Pipeline shutdown to the list of challenges truck drivers have been facing over the past year.
Segments From this episode
What life has been like for truck drivers amid the pandemic and recent fuel pipeline shutdown
Marketplace's Andy Uhler reports.
More data on U.S. prices, more signs of inflation
Wholesale prices, driven by escalating costs for services and food, jumped 0.6% in April. What does that say about inflation in the U.S.? "It's a more severe case in the early stages than I think anyone reasonably expected," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate.com. The big question, of course, is whether this will be sustained, Hamrick said, and whether it causes the Federal Reserve to change course when it comes to policy on interest rates. The Fed has said that price increases will be temporary.
What happens when a store starts to die?
From Victoria's Secret to J.C. Penney, struggling retailers have taken a couple of different paths to try to remain in business.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Tote-ally awesome!
Give today and get our limited edition tote.