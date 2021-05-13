Back to BusinessI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioThe Uncertain HourMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
How to stop your favorite retailer from pulling a Blockbuster
May 13, 2021

How to stop your favorite retailer from pulling a Blockbuster

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
We take a closer look at what's been done with stores like J.C. Penney, Petco and Guitar Center to keep them in business when they're at risk of failing. Plus, another key inflation gauge shows prices are rising. And, add the Colonial Pipeline shutdown to the list of challenges truck drivers have been facing over the past year.

Segments From this episode

What life has been like for truck drivers amid the pandemic and recent fuel pipeline shutdown

Marketplace's Andy Uhler reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

More data on U.S. prices, more signs of inflation

Wholesale prices, driven by escalating costs for services and food, jumped 0.6% in April. What does that say about inflation in the U.S.? "It's a more severe case in the early stages than I think anyone reasonably expected," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate.com. The big question, of course, is whether this will be sustained, Hamrick said, and whether it causes the Federal Reserve to change course when it comes to policy on interest rates. The Fed has said that price increases will be temporary.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
EEC: Documentary Studies

What happens when a store starts to die?

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
May 13, 2021
From Victoria's Secret to J.C. Penney, struggling retailers have taken a couple of different paths to try to remain in business.
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Ride With It - Instrumental J Dilla

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
When should pandemic benefits end if there's no neat end to the pandemic?
COVID & Unemployment
When should pandemic benefits end if there's no neat end to the pandemic?
Consumer prices jump, especially for cars, flights and other ways to get away
Consumer prices jump, especially for cars, flights and other ways to get away

Tote-ally awesome! 
Give today and get our limited edition tote.

GIVE NOW
Simon Property Group bets on retail comeback with store leases
Simon Property Group bets on retail comeback with store leases