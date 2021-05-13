How to stop your favorite retailer from pulling a Blockbuster

More data on U.S. prices, more signs of inflation

Wholesale prices, driven by escalating costs for services and food, jumped 0.6% in April. What does that say about inflation in the U.S.? "It's a more severe case in the early stages than I think anyone reasonably expected," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate.com. The big question, of course, is whether this will be sustained, Hamrick said, and whether it causes the Federal Reserve to change course when it comes to policy on interest rates. The Fed has said that price increases will be temporary.