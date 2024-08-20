Dueling economics on the campaign trail
With the DNC underway in Chicago, former President Donald Trump is advocating for additional tariffs.
Trump's goals versus Biden's legacy
Former President Barack Obama is set to speak tonight at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The theme today: “A Bold Vision for America’s Future.” Part of that vision? The U.S. economy, which President Joe Biden highlighted as he spoke at the convention last night. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump was also talking about the economy on the campaign trail.
DOT plans to implement V2X technology raise privacy concerns
It's called "vehicle-to-everything" technology.
