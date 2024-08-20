Election 2024Breaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

ABOUT SHOW
Dueling economics on the campaign trail
Aug 20, 2024

Dueling economics on the campaign trail

Tierney L. Cross/Getty Images
With the DNC underway in Chicago, former President Donald Trump is advocating for additional tariffs.

Segments From this episode

Trump's goals versus Biden's legacy

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

Former President Barack Obama is set to speak tonight at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The theme today: “A Bold Vision for America’s Future.” Part of that vision? The U.S. economy, which President Joe Biden highlighted as he spoke at the convention last night. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump was also talking about the economy on the campaign trail.

DOT plans to implement V2X technology raise privacy concerns

by Kimberly Adams
Aug 20, 2024
It's called "vehicle-to-everything" technology.
Under the Department of Transportation’s roadmap, V2X would be deployed at 40% of the country’s intersections by 2031.
Logan Cyrus/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

