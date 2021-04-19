The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Drugmakers face opioid trial after pandemic delays
Apr 19, 2021

Drugmakers face opioid trial after pandemic delays

Four local governments in California are asking for $50 billion from four drug companies. Plus, technology to help companies better monitor and analyze their progress toward inclusivity. And, blocking middle seats on flights costs airlines money, but a new CDC study shows just how much it can reduce the risk of coronavirus exposure.

Segments From this episode

Opioid trial focused on four drugmakers set to begin today in California

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Race and Economy

For companies trying to diversify their workforces, good data might be key

by Jasmine Garsd
Apr 19, 2021
Data alone will not fix a company's diversity problem, though.
A growing number of businesses are looking into their own implicit biases like these, which experts say is a great step.
SDI Productions via Getty Images
COVID-19

CDC: Vacant middle seats on flights reduce COVID exposure risk

by Samantha Fields
Apr 19, 2021
But most major domestic airlines have already stopped blocking those seats.
This late in the pandemic, though, this data might not make a whole lot of difference when it comes to airlines' policies.
Nelson Almeida/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Side Scrolling Mike Shinoda

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
