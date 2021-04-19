Apr 19, 2021
Drugmakers face opioid trial after pandemic delays
Four local governments in California are asking for $50 billion from four drug companies. Plus, technology to help companies better monitor and analyze their progress toward inclusivity. And, blocking middle seats on flights costs airlines money, but a new CDC study shows just how much it can reduce the risk of coronavirus exposure.
