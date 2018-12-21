Drones disrupt a major UK airport

DownloadDownload

From the BBC World Service... Britain's second biggest airport, Gatwick, has reopened more than 30 hours after it was shut down by a rogue drone. The ensuing chaos threatened to ruin Christmas for more than 100,000 passengers on one of the busiest travel days of the year. An aviation expert assesses the costs. Over in Germany, the country's last coal mine closes today. The fossil fuel used to be a bedrock of the German economy, but the country is now looking to meet climate change targets. And Spaniards are hoping to hit the holiday jackpot after a year fraught by political and economic upheaval.   Today's show is sponsored by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Navy Federal Credit Union.

