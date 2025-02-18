Drama over DOGE, Musk and Social Security
The Trump administration is defending giving the Elon Musk-led advisory group DOGE access to the detailed tax records of all Americans.
DOGE attempts to access Social Security records
The Social Security Administration holds a treasure trove of data on Americans, but should Elon Musk’s government efficiency commission have access to all of it? The administration’s acting commissioner Michelle King reportedly resigned over the weekend rather than grant that access.
The lasting effects of fires on local labor markets
New research finds that larger fires can depress local hiring for up to three years.
New car sales drop in January as dealer lots fill up
More inventory is good for buyers.
