Drama over DOGE, Musk and Social Security
Feb 18, 2025

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
The Trump administration is defending giving the Elon Musk-led advisory group DOGE access to the detailed tax records of all Americans.

Segments From this episode

DOGE attempts to access Social Security records

by Nova Safo

The Social Security Administration holds a treasure trove of data on Americans, but should Elon Musk’s government efficiency commission have access to all of it? The administration’s acting commissioner Michelle King reportedly resigned over the weekend rather than grant that access.

Economic Pulse

The lasting effects of fires on local labor markets

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Feb 18, 2025
New research finds that larger fires can depress local hiring for up to three years.
Search and rescue teams search the charred rubble of a home for victims in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire on Jan. 14.
Zoe Meyers/AFP via Getty Images
New car sales drop in January as dealer lots fill up

by Henry Epp
Feb 18, 2025
More inventory is good for buyers.
Despite low sales in January, dealerships have been expanding their new car inventories.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
