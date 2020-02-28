Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace Morning Report

Making a correction

Feb 28, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
This Is Uncomfortable
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace

Let’s put these market drops in context
Feb 28, 2020

Let’s put these market drops in context

A global recession on the horizon? An official reading on consumer spending. The worst day for the Dow since February 2018.

Stories From this episode

Coronavirus

How will COVID-19 affect consumer spending?

by Andy Uhler Feb 28, 2020
Consumer spending makes up about 70% of the U.S. economy, so any disruption would have dire effects on growth.
January’s report may not reflect consumer spending in the wake of COVID-19.
Scott Heins/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Weird Fishes/ Arpeggi Radiohead

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow