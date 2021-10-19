Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnMake Me Smart Daily

Don’t look now, but Black Friday is already here
Oct 19, 2021

Don’t look now, but Black Friday is already here

Also today: The Securities and Exchange Commission has been looking into what happened since the GameStop rally from earlier in the year, and it has a report suggesting online brokerage firms might need new rules. Jeffery Cleveland stops by to discuss the bond market and inflation.

Segments From this episode

Supply chain and labor shortage concerns lead to earlier start for Black Friday deals

by Kristin Schwab
Oct 19, 2021
Some retailers are even starting their Black Friday deals today.
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

