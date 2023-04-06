Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Don’t forget those new green credits on your taxes this year
Apr 6, 2023

Don’t forget those new green credits on your taxes this year

The tax filing deadline is approaching for most Americans, and a significant number will benefit from new green credits set out in the Inflation Reduction Act. We look at what these new tax credits are, as well as how they could benefit people who installed heat pumps, switched to solar panels or bought electric cars last year. Plus, new data shows that the number of people seeing unemployment benefits ticked down but remained higher than expected — KPMG Chief Economist Diane Swonk tells us what that could say about the labor market. And, why some people who were laid off are not seeking unemployment benefits. 

Unemployment claims data hints at a cooling job market

Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG, tells us what unemployment data released today can tell us about the economy.
Laid-off workers are leaving unemployment benefits on the table

by Henry Epp
Apr 6, 2023
A lot of them don't even know they're eligible.
The University of Michigan's Luke Shaefer calls unemployment benefits “the most arcane and complicated” government program.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Consumers have a host of new 'green' tax incentives to consider

by Ali Budner
Apr 6, 2023
The Inflation Reduction Act adds new tax credits for home energy efficient tech.
Though solar panel tax credits aren't new, the cost of the project is now eligible for a 30% tax credit.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

