Don’t forget those new green credits on your taxes this year

The tax filing deadline is approaching for most Americans, and a significant number will benefit from new green credits set out in the Inflation Reduction Act. We look at what these new tax credits are, as well as how they could benefit people who installed heat pumps, switched to solar panels or bought electric cars last year. Plus, new data shows that the number of people seeing unemployment benefits ticked down but remained higher than expected — KPMG Chief Economist Diane Swonk tells us what that could say about the labor market. And, why some people who were laid off are not seeking unemployment benefits.