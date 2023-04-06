Don’t forget those new green credits on your taxes this year
The tax filing deadline is approaching for most Americans, and a significant number will benefit from new green credits set out in the Inflation Reduction Act. We look at what these new tax credits are, as well as how they could benefit people who installed heat pumps, switched to solar panels or bought electric cars last year. Plus, new data shows that the number of people seeing unemployment benefits ticked down but remained higher than expected — KPMG Chief Economist Diane Swonk tells us what that could say about the labor market. And, why some people who were laid off are not seeking unemployment benefits.
Segments From this episode
Unemployment claims data hints at a cooling job market
Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG, tells us what unemployment data released today can tell us about the economy.
Laid-off workers are leaving unemployment benefits on the table
A lot of them don't even know they're eligible.
Consumers have a host of new 'green' tax incentives to consider
The Inflation Reduction Act adds new tax credits for home energy efficient tech.
