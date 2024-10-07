Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

Doing the numbers on campaign promises
Oct 7, 2024

Doing the numbers on campaign promises

Above, a poster advertising national debt figures from the Peter G. Peterson Foundation — a Marketplace sponsor. Jemal Countess/Getty Images for the Peter G. Peterson Foundation
Spending plans proposed by former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris would both add trillions to the national debt.

Will the presidential candidate who won't increase federal deficits please stand up ... anyone?

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

The nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget released a new study this morning looking at how the Harris and Trump campaigns’ spending plans would affect the national debt. It’d increased by more than $7 trillion under Trump and more than $3 trillion under Harris.

