Doing the numbers on campaign promises
Spending plans proposed by former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris would both add trillions to the national debt.
Segments From this episode
Will the presidential candidate who won't increase federal deficits please stand up ... anyone?
The nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget released a new study this morning looking at how the Harris and Trump campaigns’ spending plans would affect the national debt. It’d increased by more than $7 trillion under Trump and more than $3 trillion under Harris.
