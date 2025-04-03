Doing the numbers on all of those fresh tariffs
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
34%. 32%. 24%. 20%. Those are the additional tariff rates on — in order — China, Taiwan, Japan and Europe imposed by President Trump.
get the podcast
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC