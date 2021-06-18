Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Doggy day care is booming as people return to offices
Jun 18, 2021

Doggy day care is booming as people return to offices

From the BBC World Service: That's because millions of people bought pets when COVID struck and many workers were instructed to work from home. But who will look after our furry friends now? Plus, commodity prices slide after a strong year as the U.S. and countries across Europe continue to lift COVID restrictions. And, promoters in England continue trials for how to run an outdoor music festival during a pandemic.

