Jun 18, 2021
Doggy day care is booming as people return to offices
From the BBC World Service: That's because millions of people bought pets when COVID struck and many workers were instructed to work from home. But who will look after our furry friends now? Plus, commodity prices slide after a strong year as the U.S. and countries across Europe continue to lift COVID restrictions. And, promoters in England continue trials for how to run an outdoor music festival during a pandemic.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director