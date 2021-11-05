Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Does the Bank of England have a communications problem?
Nov 5, 2021

Does the Bank of England have a communications problem?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: That credibility question is one many investors are asking today after the U.K. central bank shocked global markets yesterday when it opted to keep interest rates at an historic low amid rising inflation. Plus, ocean conservation in Belize is a key part of a $553 million "blue bond" debt restructuring deal.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:28 AM PDT
9:34
3:00 AM PDT
9:56
2:54 AM PDT
1:50
5:49 PM PDT
13:45
4:18 PM PDT
27:57
Nov 4, 2021
37:36
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
How does a cap and trade system for carbon emissions work?
How does a cap and trade system for carbon emissions work?
The first great shock of the energy transition
The first great shock of the energy transition
Democrats reach deal aimed at cutting drug prices for seniors
Democrats reach deal aimed at cutting drug prices for seniors
The developing world needs more private investment to reach climate goals
The developing world needs more private investment to reach climate goals