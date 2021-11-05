Does the Bank of England have a communications problem?
From the BBC World Service: That credibility question is one many investors are asking today after the U.K. central bank shocked global markets yesterday when it opted to keep interest rates at an historic low amid rising inflation. Plus, ocean conservation in Belize is a key part of a $553 million "blue bond" debt restructuring deal.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director