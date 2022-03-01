Could Russia’s banking path around SWIFT go through China?

That's the concern of the United States and its European allies after cutting off Russia from the SWIFT banking system. China features an interbank system known as CIPS that could, in theory, provide Russia the avenues necessary to keep its financial wheels moving. Helping us explain CIPS is Marketplace's China correspondent Jennifer Pak. David Kelly offers up some insight into today's market activity as oil surpasses $100 a barrel. We also look into the pathways that humanitarian aid for Ukraine can take.