Russia-Ukraine WarQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Could Russia’s banking path around SWIFT go through China?
Mar 1, 2022

Could Russia’s banking path around SWIFT go through China?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
That's the concern of the United States and its European allies after cutting off Russia from the SWIFT banking system. China features an interbank system known as CIPS that could, in theory, provide Russia the avenues necessary to keep its financial wheels moving. Helping us explain CIPS is Marketplace's China correspondent Jennifer Pak. David Kelly offers up some insight into today's market activity as oil surpasses $100 a barrel. We also look into the pathways that humanitarian aid for Ukraine can take.

Segments From this episode

Humanitarian aid to Ukraine takes many forms

by Stephanie Hughes
Mar 1, 2022
The U.N. estimates that between 3 and 5 million people could be displaced in the coming months.
Volunteers of a humanitarian center sort clothes donated for evacuees in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Feb. 27, 2022.
YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:22 AM PST
8:11
3:00 AM PST
8:13
7:31 AM PST
1:50
Feb 28, 2022
15:53
Feb 28, 2022
26:59
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
Amid wave of sanctions, Russia's energy sector is getting off pretty light so far
Amid wave of sanctions, Russia's energy sector is getting off pretty light so far
How Russia could feel the sting of being excluded from SWIFT
How Russia could feel the sting of being excluded from SWIFT
Sectors that rely on Ukrainian industry slow down
Sectors that rely on Ukrainian industry slow down
How sanctions could make life harder for Russian citizens
How sanctions could make life harder for Russian citizens