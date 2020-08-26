SpecialsMake Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Doctors strike in South Korea
Aug 26, 2020

Doctors strike in South Korea

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Tens of thousands of trainee doctors in South Korea have gone on strike, despite the resurgence of the coronavirus. And, new research shows London businesses are reluctant to send workers back to the office in the future.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Flood risk increases for U.S. properties as sea levels continue to rise
Flood risk increases for U.S. properties as sea levels continue to rise
Why “America’s pumpkin queen” stayed on the land where she grew up
Shelf Life
Why “America’s pumpkin queen” stayed on the land where she grew up
Secrets for starting a business
Million Bazillion
Secrets for starting a business
British Airways layoffs shake confidence in UK job protection program
British Airways layoffs shake confidence in UK job protection program