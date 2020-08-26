Aug 26, 2020
Doctors strike in South Korea
Tens of thousands of trainee doctors in South Korea have gone on strike, despite the resurgence of the coronavirus. And, new research shows London businesses are reluctant to send workers back to the office in the future.
