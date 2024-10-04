Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

Loading...

0:00
0% played
We're 30% of the way to our goal of 2,500 donations by Friday! Help us catch up ⏩ Give Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Dockworkers suspend their strike — for now
Oct 4, 2024

Dockworkers suspend their strike — for now

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
MARK FELIX / Getty Images
Dockworkers have suspended their strike until Jan. 15 in response to a new, higher wage offer from port operators. But what about their demands around automation?

Dockworkers have suspended their strike until Jan. 15 in response to a new, higher wage offer from port operators. But what about their demands around automation? Plus, a judge blocks the Biden administration’s latest student debt relief plan, and the complicated work of tracking political donations by companies and business owners.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:11 AM PDT
9:43
3:00 AM PDT
17:10
2:55 AM PDT
13:32
4:03 PM PDT
29:29
2:22 PM PDT
15:32
Oct 3, 2024
36:41
Oct 2, 2024
30:07
At issue in the longshoremen's strike: How much automation is appropriate at ports?
At issue in the longshoremen's strike: How much automation is appropriate at ports?
Original films like "Megalopolis" struggle to find their footing as studios chase sure bets
Original films like "Megalopolis" struggle to find their footing as studios chase sure bets
How the relationship between government and economy has changed since "The Great Society"
Breaking Ground
How the relationship between government and economy has changed since "The Great Society"
Why companies spend all that campaign donation money
Election 2024
Why companies spend all that campaign donation money