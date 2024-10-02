Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

Dockworkers strike, day two
Oct 2, 2024

Dockworkers strike, day two

Brandon Bell / Getty Images
Dockworkers from East and Gulf Coast ports enter the second day of a strike, with tensions centered around wages and automation. Plus, crude oil prices rise slightly amid escalating violence in the Middle East, and new car sales stall in response to high prices and interest rates.

Segments From this episode

Longshormen strike for better pay and to stop automation

by Stephanie Hughes
Oct 2, 2024
About a hundred striking longshoremen marched by one of the terminals in the port of Baltimore. Some carried signs that say “machines don’t feed families.”
Longshoremen on strike at the Port of Baltimore on Oct. 1, 2024.
Stephanie Hughes for Marketplace
High prices, interest rates, fading buyer incentives all dent new car purchasing

by Henry Epp
Oct 2, 2024
Several carmakers reported soft sales in the third quarter, and average loan rates for new cars exceeded 7%.
New vehicle prices have gone up considerably since the last time most would-be buyers purchased a new car.
Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

