Dockworkers strike, day two
Dockworkers from East and Gulf Coast ports enter the second day of a strike, with tensions centered around wages and automation. Plus, crude oil prices rise slightly amid escalating violence in the Middle East, and new car sales stall in response to high prices and interest rates.
Segments From this episode
Longshormen strike for better pay and to stop automation
About a hundred striking longshoremen marched by one of the terminals in the port of Baltimore. Some carried signs that say “machines don’t feed families.”
High prices, interest rates, fading buyer incentives all dent new car purchasing
Several carmakers reported soft sales in the third quarter, and average loan rates for new cars exceeded 7%.
