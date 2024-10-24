Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Do people trust government to deliver prosperity? Ask this year’s Nobel laureate
Oct 24, 2024

Do people trust government to deliver prosperity? Ask this year’s Nobel laureate

KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images
According to University of Chicago Professor James Robinson, who jointly won the Nobel Prize in Economics this year, a lot of discontentment with government can be tied back to economic inequality and a perception that economic gains of the past few decades haven't substantially improved normal people's lives.

Why are Americans so down on government? A lot of it's because of inequality

by David Brancaccio

One of the winners of this year’s Nobel Prize in Economics has a warning: Americans are losing faith in institutions’ ability to create prosperity for regular folks. According to University of Chicago professor James Robinson, this worrying trend comes amid record-low approval in government in the U.S. and a desire for widespread change to address inequality.

Striking machinists reject Boeing offer, deepening company crisis

by Nova Safo

It’s blow after blow these days for the embattled aerospace giant, which yesterday released a poor earnings report before receiving news that striking machinists on the West Coast have rejected the company’s latest offer in ongoing labor negotiations. Marketplace’s Nova Safo details why the latest deal appears to have fallen through.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

