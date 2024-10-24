Do people trust government to deliver prosperity? Ask this year’s Nobel laureate
Why are Americans so down on government? A lot of it's because of inequality
One of the winners of this year’s Nobel Prize in Economics has a warning: Americans are losing faith in institutions’ ability to create prosperity for regular folks. According to University of Chicago professor James Robinson, this worrying trend comes amid record-low approval in government in the U.S. and a desire for widespread change to address inequality.
Striking machinists reject Boeing offer, deepening company crisis
It’s blow after blow these days for the embattled aerospace giant, which yesterday released a poor earnings report before receiving news that striking machinists on the West Coast have rejected the company’s latest offer in ongoing labor negotiations. Marketplace’s Nova Safo details why the latest deal appears to have fallen through.