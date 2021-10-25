Discussing a new tax for the richest billionaires
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Democrats in Congress are looking for new ways to fund a spending plan for increasing social benefits and fighting climate change. In the face of opposition to raising the corporate tax rate, Democrats are pivoting to a plan that would require billionaires to pay taxes on the increased value of assets such as stocks on an annual basis, regardless of whether they sell those assets. Also today: We look at the argument for why businesses should be interested in a four-day workweek for their employees.
Segments From this episode
Democrats' latest plan for funding President Biden's spending plan? Taxing billionaires.
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
Why more employers and businesses are considering the 4-day workweek
Marketplace senior economics contributor Chris Farrell joins us to discuss whether the four-day workweek could stick.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director