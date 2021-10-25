Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Discussing a new tax for the richest billionaires
Oct 25, 2021

Discussing a new tax for the richest billionaires

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Democrats in Congress are looking for new ways to fund a spending plan for increasing social benefits and fighting climate change. In the face of opposition to raising the corporate tax rate, Democrats are pivoting to a plan that would require billionaires to pay taxes on the increased value of assets such as stocks on an annual basis, regardless of whether they sell those assets. Also today: We look at the argument for why businesses should be interested in a four-day workweek for their employees.

Segments From this episode

Democrats' latest plan for funding President Biden's spending plan? Taxing billionaires.

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Why more employers and businesses are considering the 4-day workweek

by David Brancaccio , Chris Farrell and Daniel Shin
Oct 25, 2021
Marketplace senior economics contributor Chris Farrell joins us to discuss whether the four-day workweek could stick.
"What the research suggests is that if you thoughtfully cut back on hours during the week, you can boost employee well-being and maintain productivity," says Marketplace senior economics contributor Chris Farrell.
designer491 via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Kryptonite Hypnotic Brass Ensemble

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:34 AM PDT
9:01
2:45 AM PDT
7:30
3:04 AM PDT
1:50
Oct 22, 2021
25:50
Oct 22, 2021
27:29
Oct 21, 2021
35:47
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Will stock market indexes go up forever?
I've Always Wondered ...
Will stock market indexes go up forever?
As foundations pledge to get endowments to net zero, monitoring emissions is a challenge
As foundations pledge to get endowments to net zero, monitoring emissions is a challenge
New research highlights impact of SNAP benefits on rural economy
New research highlights impact of SNAP benefits on rural economy
Were tribal government COVID relief funds fairly distributed?
COVID-19
Were tribal government COVID relief funds fairly distributed?