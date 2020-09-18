SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyFast-Track Vaccines

Digital divide could keep Black and Hispanic people out of future jobs
Sep 18, 2020

Digital divide could keep Black and Hispanic people out of future jobs

A directive at Facebook coming from Mark Zuckerberg himself is set to curb political talk on the company's internal messaging network. Plus, current and future racial inequities caused by unequal access to technology and training.

Segments From this episode

Facebook is ordering employees to cut political talk from its internal messaging network

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Race and Economy

The U.S. has a "racial tech gap" problem, Deutsche Bank study shows

by David Brancaccio , Candace Manriquez Wrenn and Daniel Shin
Sep 18, 2020
According to a Deutsche Bank study, the U.S racial tech gap will eventually keep Black and Hispanic workers out of a majority of jobs in our rapidly growing digital economy.
Issouf Sanogo/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Computer Love - 2009 Remaster Kraftwerk

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
