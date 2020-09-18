Sep 18, 2020
Digital divide could keep Black and Hispanic people out of future jobs
A directive at Facebook coming from Mark Zuckerberg himself is set to curb political talk on the company's internal messaging network. Plus, current and future racial inequities caused by unequal access to technology and training.
Facebook is ordering employees to cut political talk from its internal messaging network
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
The U.S. has a "racial tech gap" problem, Deutsche Bank study shows
According to a Deutsche Bank study, the U.S racial tech gap will eventually keep Black and Hispanic workers out of a majority of jobs in our rapidly growing digital economy.
