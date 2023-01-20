Digging for coal has to stop, says German activist

From the BBC World Service: The fight over a controversial coal mine in Germany isn't over according to one of the country's best-known climate activists Luisa Neubauer. She tells us how mining cannot be justified, even in the context of an energy crisis in Europe triggered by Russia's war with Ukraine. Plus, the demise of British Volt, once the UK's great hope for the future of the auto industry. And millions are on the move in Asia for the Lunar New Year.