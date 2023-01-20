Economic PulseMy EconomyEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioI've Always Wondered ...

Digging for coal has to stop, says German activist
Jan 20, 2023

Digging for coal has to stop, says German activist

Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP
From the BBC World Service: The fight over a controversial coal mine in Germany isn't over according to one of the country's best-known climate activists Luisa Neubauer. She tells us how mining cannot be justified, even in the context of an energy crisis in Europe triggered by Russia's war with Ukraine. Plus, the demise of British Volt, once the UK's great hope for the future of the auto industry. And millions are on the move in Asia for the Lunar New Year.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

