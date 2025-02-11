Trump's Second TermThe Age of WorkLos Angeles WildfiresI've Always Wondered ...

Did Trump’s 2017 tax cuts actually pay for themselves?
Feb 11, 2025

Did Trump’s 2017 tax cuts actually pay for themselves?

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
We'll do the numbers on tax cuts the Trump administration likely wants to extend. Plus: the science behind bringing back the woolly mammoth.

Segments From this episode

Did the 2017 tax cuts really pay for themselves?

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Feb 11, 2025
Supporters of an extension to the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act point to revenue collection numbers to say that they did. But those numbers may not tell the whole story.
President Donald Trump speaks after the passage of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Supporters of an extension say it paid for itself, but did it?
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
This startup wants to bring back the woolly mammoth (kinda sorta)

by Nova Safo and Nic Perez
Feb 11, 2025
Colossal is a firm focused on bioscience and the de-extinction of species like the woolly mammoth and dodo bird.
Peter Parks/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

