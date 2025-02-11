Did Trump’s 2017 tax cuts actually pay for themselves?
We'll do the numbers on tax cuts the Trump administration likely wants to extend. Plus: the science behind bringing back the woolly mammoth.
Did the 2017 tax cuts really pay for themselves?
Supporters of an extension to the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act point to revenue collection numbers to say that they did. But those numbers may not tell the whole story.
This startup wants to bring back the woolly mammoth (kinda sorta)
Colossal is a firm focused on bioscience and the de-extinction of species like the woolly mammoth and dodo bird.
