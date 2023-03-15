Silicon Valley Bank CollapseTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

Despite Credit Suisse rumblings, Europe says its banks are resilient
Mar 15, 2023

Despite Credit Suisse rumblings, Europe says its banks are resilient

Daniel Roland/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: The European Union's banking regulator says it doesn't see “any threat to financial stability of European Banks", following the collapse of SVB. We ask an economics professor at a French business school why European banks are less likely to fail. We spoke to him before Credit Suisse's shares collapsed after a major shareholder said it would not continue to invest. Also, the UK Government will be hoping for less turmoil as it prepares to announce its budget; the last one led to the pound reaching record lows and cost the then Prime Minister her job. Plus, we report from Beirut where the Lebanese currency is in freefall.

