Despite Credit Suisse rumblings, Europe says its banks are resilient

From the BBC World Service: The European Union's banking regulator says it doesn't see “any threat to financial stability of European Banks", following the collapse of SVB. We ask an economics professor at a French business school why European banks are less likely to fail. We spoke to him before Credit Suisse's shares collapsed after a major shareholder said it would not continue to invest. Also, the UK Government will be hoping for less turmoil as it prepares to announce its budget; the last one led to the pound reaching record lows and cost the then Prime Minister her job. Plus, we report from Beirut where the Lebanese currency is in freefall.