Department of Education to guide colleges toward addressing students’ mental health
But first ... we attempt to put yesterday's down market numbers into context, even though the market doesn't appear any better this morning. The Department of Education is offering guidance on how colleges can utilize government funding to address the mental health of students. Marketplace's Stephanie Hughes just spoke with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona about this, and we have some of the highlights of their discussion. Plus, China's COVID lockdowns in its largest port cities triggered concerns about even more disruptions to the already-burdened global supply chain. But in our discussion with Gene Seroka, the executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, that hasn't happened. We spoke to Seroka about the various challenges the port has been facing.
Segments From this episode
China's lockdowns haven't greatly affected maritime shipping
"What we've seen is consistent cargo flow," says Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles.
