Department of Education to guide colleges toward addressing students’ mental health
May 19, 2022

Department of Education to guide colleges toward addressing students’ mental health

But first ... we attempt to put yesterday's down market numbers into context, even though the market doesn't appear any better this morning. The Department of Education is offering guidance on how colleges can utilize government funding to address the mental health of students. Marketplace's Stephanie Hughes just spoke with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona about this, and we have some of the highlights of their discussion. Plus, China's COVID lockdowns in its largest port cities triggered concerns about even more disruptions to the already-burdened global supply chain. But in our discussion with Gene Seroka, the executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, that hasn't happened. We spoke to Seroka about the various challenges the port has been facing.

Economic Pulse

China's lockdowns haven't greatly affected maritime shipping

by David Brancaccio and Jarrett Dang
May 19, 2022
"What we've seen is consistent cargo flow," says Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles.
Shipping hasn't slowed at the Port of Los Angeles, according to executive director Gene Seroka.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
