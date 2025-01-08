Demographics are labor market destiny
Today, we're taking a generational view and discussing how millennials and Gen Zers are shaping the future of the U.S. workforce.
Monthly data is one thing. Let's take a generational view.
Demographics will help define the health of the labor market going forward, and members of Gen Z — now entering the workforce — can’t replace all of the aging baby boomers nearing retirement. Let’s discuss with Lauren Saidel-Baker, an economist at ITR Economics.
Will more automation solve Cape Town's port problems?
Cape Town is ranked as the world's worst-performing port. So what is needed to turn its fortunes around?
