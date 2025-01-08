Shelf LifeAdventures in HousingTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Demographics are labor market destiny
Jan 8, 2025

Demographics are labor market destiny

Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
Today, we're taking a generational view and discussing how millennials and Gen Zers are shaping the future of the U.S. workforce.

Segments From this episode

Monthly data is one thing. Let's take a generational view.

by David Brancaccio

Demographics will help define the health of the labor market going forward, and members of Gen Z — now entering the workforce — can’t replace all of the aging baby boomers nearing retirement. Let’s discuss with Lauren Saidel-Baker, an economist at ITR Economics.

Will more automation solve Cape Town's port problems?

by Mo Allie and Naomi Rainey
Jan 8, 2025
Cape Town is ranked as the world's worst-performing port. So what is needed to turn its fortunes around?
Aging equipment and breakdowns have been among the problems holding back efficiency at the Port of Cape Town.
Jean van der Meulen/Pixabay
