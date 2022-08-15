The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Democrats have notched a few wins. Now comes the hard part.
Aug 15, 2022

Democrats have notched a few wins. Now comes the hard part.

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
First, we peek ahead to some big retail data coming out this week. The People's Bank of China makes a surprising move. Felicia Wong of the Roosevelt Institute discusses what could be next for the Democrats following a number of agenda victories.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:37 AM PDT
7:55
2:32 AM PDT
4:26
2:48 AM PDT
1:50
Aug 12, 2022
28:48
Aug 12, 2022
27:01
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
Quitting is literally paying off for most workers, study finds
Quitting is literally paying off for most workers, study finds
As homelessness rises, some states make it illegal to sleep outside 
As homelessness rises, some states make it illegal to sleep outside 
Where Monday is the new Sunday: More school districts move to 4 days a week
Where Monday is the new Sunday: More school districts move to 4 days a week
Would you pay $5,000 for a Bruce Springsteen concert ticket? The algorithm thinks you might.
Marketplace Tech
Would you pay $5,000 for a Bruce Springsteen concert ticket? The algorithm thinks you might.