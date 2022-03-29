Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Democratic Republic of Congo joins East African common market
Mar 29, 2022

Democratic Republic of Congo joins East African common market

From the BBC World Service: Turkey hosts the latest round of talks aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war as local businesses in besieged cities like Odessa try to carry on. Africa’s second largest country, the Democratic Republic of Congo, joins the East Africa Community (EAC) trading bloc. India's national trade unions go on strike but fall short of achieving their aims.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

