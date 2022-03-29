Democratic Republic of Congo joins East African common market
From the BBC World Service: Turkey hosts the latest round of talks aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war as local businesses in besieged cities like Odessa try to carry on. Africa’s second largest country, the Democratic Republic of Congo, joins the East Africa Community (EAC) trading bloc. India's national trade unions go on strike but fall short of achieving their aims.
