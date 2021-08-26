Delta Airlines is flexing its penalty power. Will it work on its unvaccinated employees?
Also today: Only about 11% of the money allocated to aid renters has gone out. We talk to Karen Petrou about the Fed's role in addressing economic inequality.
Segments From this episode
Delta Airlines' $200 charge to unvaccinated employees puts penalty power to the test
According to Delta, 75% of its employees are vaccinated.
