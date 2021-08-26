Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Delta Airlines is flexing its penalty power. Will it work on its unvaccinated employees?
Aug 26, 2021

Delta Airlines is flexing its penalty power. Will it work on its unvaccinated employees?

Also today: Only about 11% of the money allocated to aid renters has gone out. We talk to Karen Petrou about the Fed's role in addressing economic inequality.

Segments From this episode

Delta Airlines' $200 charge to unvaccinated employees puts penalty power to the test

by Caroline Champlin
Aug 26, 2021
According to Delta, 75% of its employees are vaccinated.
A Delta Air Lines employee waits for passengers at an empty check-in counter at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
