Mar 31, 2021
Deliveroo shares aren’t on the menu for some major London investors
Shares in the delivery giant plunged 30% on their London debut. Investors have raised concerns over their gig-economy worker model. Plus, fashion giant H&M vows to regain trust and confidence of Chinese consumers after a furious backlash. And, what's in Google's latest efforts to tackle disinformation in Europe?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director