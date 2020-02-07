Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace

Uber's path to profitability

Feb 7, 2020
Latest Episodes

Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
This Is Uncomfortable
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

Working 9 to (not quite) 5
Feb 7, 2020

Working 9 to (not quite) 5

The job market is tight, but people aren't working as many hours and are earning less. Credit Suisse's CEO resigns amid a spying scandal. The coronavirus outbreak is having far-reaching economic effects outside of China.

Stories From this episode

Workers see sluggish wage gains with fewer hours on the job

by Mitchell Hartman Feb 7, 2020
Average weekly earnings give a snapshot of how much workers are taking home in their paychecks.
Joe Raedle/Newsmakers
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow