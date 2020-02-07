Feb 7, 2020
Working 9 to (not quite) 5
The job market is tight, but people aren't working as many hours and are earning less. Credit Suisse's CEO resigns amid a spying scandal. The coronavirus outbreak is having far-reaching economic effects outside of China.
Workers see sluggish wage gains with fewer hours on the job
Average weekly earnings give a snapshot of how much workers are taking home in their paychecks.
