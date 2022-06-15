Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Decision time on interest rates arrives for the Fed
Jun 15, 2022

Decision time on interest rates arrives for the Fed

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
It’s the day markets have been waiting for: The Federal Reserve policy-making committee wraps up two days of meetings. The central bank’s latest moves on interest rates are expected to be known in the afternoon. China correspondent Jennifer Pak details some of the struggles of Shanghai residents as the city emerges from its lengthy COVID lockdown. The landscape of school security continues to change following the mass shooting in Texas.

Segments From this episode

After Uvalde, schools focus on the need for more security

by Stephanie Hughes
Jun 15, 2022
School security is an estimated $3 billion industry, including things like training, armed officers, and video cameras. But there’s little evidence on what’s actually effective.
Above, a school security guard observes a school board meeting in Pennsylvania. While heightened school security measures are palatable for some parents, they're a worry for others.
Kylie Cooper/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:31 AM PDT
7:52
2:25 AM PDT
8:02
7:50 AM PDT
1:50
4:30 PM PDT
28:21
3:43 PM PDT
26:47
Jun 9, 2022
37:05
Jun 14, 2022
3:02
We're saving less. Will we spend less?
We're saving less. Will we spend less?
Thanks, supply chain. Now there's a tampon shortage.
Thanks, supply chain. Now there's a tampon shortage.
Extreme heat is becoming more common. Should tenants have a right to air conditioning?
A Warmer World
Extreme heat is becoming more common. Should tenants have a right to air conditioning?
If you care about the economy, you should care about Jan. 6
Make Me Smart
If you care about the economy, you should care about Jan. 6