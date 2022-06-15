Decision time on interest rates arrives for the Fed
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
It’s the day markets have been waiting for: The Federal Reserve policy-making committee wraps up two days of meetings. The central bank’s latest moves on interest rates are expected to be known in the afternoon. China correspondent Jennifer Pak details some of the struggles of Shanghai residents as the city emerges from its lengthy COVID lockdown. The landscape of school security continues to change following the mass shooting in Texas.
Segments From this episode
After Uvalde, schools focus on the need for more security
School security is an estimated $3 billion industry, including things like training, armed officers, and video cameras. But there’s little evidence on what’s actually effective.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director