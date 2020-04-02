COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

“Forgive our debts”
Apr 2, 2020

“Forgive our debts”

Does the COVID-19 economy need a widespread easing of debts? The official jobs report this week will not capture the entirety of the mess our economy is in.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Pay no attention to Friday's jobs numbers

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 2, 2020
The BLS monthly jobs report is based on surveys conducted in mid-March, before the recent wave of layoffs and furloughs.
Job listings are down in hospitality and travel during COVID-19. Above, a note of closure on the door of the Waterfront Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 19.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

How a debt jubilee could help the U.S. avert economic depression

by David Brancaccio and Daniel Shin
Apr 2, 2020
One economist believes hope of avoiding a COVID-19 economic depression lies in full forgiveness of personal debts.
"The reason your cancel the debts is you want to preserve stability," economist Michael Hudson says.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Music from the episode

SURREY WITH THE FRINGE ON TOP Ellis Marsalis

