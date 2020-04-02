As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Apr 2, 2020
“Forgive our debts”
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Does the COVID-19 economy need a widespread easing of debts? The official jobs report this week will not capture the entirety of the mess our economy is in.
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
COVID-19
Pay no attention to Friday's jobs numbers
The BLS monthly jobs report is based on surveys conducted in mid-March, before the recent wave of layoffs and furloughs.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio
How a debt jubilee could help the U.S. avert economic depression
One economist believes hope of avoiding a COVID-19 economic depression lies in full forgiveness of personal debts.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
Get the latest
Our daily newsletter unpacks what’s happening in the COVID-19 economy and what it means for you.