Deal reached to fund federal government, help Ukraine
Congressional leaders have struck a deal on legislation that will fund the federal government this year, along with providing billions in aid to Ukraine. Both houses of Congress are expected to vote on it this week. After President Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports Tuesday, crude prices shot up, and Russia is having problems finding buyers. A law that would bestow independent contractor status on ride-hailing service drivers in Washington state in under consideration.
Segments From this episode
Washington state eyes law that would give rideshare workers benefits, independent status
The state is the latest to try and balance the appeal of flexible schedules for drivers while ensuring companies offer benefits like minimum pay and sick leave.
