Deal reached to fund federal government, help Ukraine
Mar 9, 2022

Congressional leaders have struck a deal on legislation that will fund the federal government this year, along with providing billions in aid to Ukraine. Both houses of Congress are expected to vote on it this week. After President Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports Tuesday, crude prices shot up, and Russia is having problems finding buyers. A law that would bestow independent contractor status on ride-hailing service drivers in Washington state in under consideration.

Washington state eyes law that would give rideshare workers benefits, independent status

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Mar 9, 2022
The state is the latest to try and balance the appeal of flexible schedules for drivers while ensuring companies offer benefits like minimum pay and sick leave.
For many ride-hailing drivers, unemployment insurance and other benefits are major issues.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

