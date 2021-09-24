Deadlines tied to billions – and trillions – are closing in on Congress
Also today: We head to Germany, where elections for the next chancellor are taking place. The BBC checks in with the local business climate there to see where they stand on some of the issues that could affect them.
Segments From this episode
Congress faces crucial deadlines
Lawmakers needs to consider funding for the Biden infrastructure plan and avoiding a shutdown.
Germany's small businesses keeping an eye on election for chancellor
The BBC's Victoria Craig shares some details on what local businesses want to see out of the election.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director