Dawn patrol at the fish market
Nov 14, 2024

Dawn patrol at the fish market

Alex Schroeder/Marketplace
For the next installment of our "Tricks of the Trade" series, we wake up in the wee small hours to see what's fresh at San Pedro Harbor's fish markets.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

