Dancing in the streets with bankers
Stock, dollar and cryptocurrency buyers may have cooled on Trump's re-election, but bankers are still in a party mood. Plus: jobless claims hit a six-month low.
How bankers feel about a less-regulatory environment
While initial enthusiasm among investors has waned after Trump’s re-election, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says bankers are still in a celebratory mood.
After a turbulent few months, unemployment filings fall again
Last week, 217,000 people filed new claims for unemployment insurance. Back in the summer and early fall, that number spiked as high as 260,000.
Korean creatives want a bigger slice of the streaming pie
Netflix has stormed the Korean market with billions of dollars of investment, bringing the industry global recognition, but leaving creators feeling short-changed.
