Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support the fact-based journalism you rely on with a donation to Marketplace today. Give Now!
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Dancing in the streets with bankers
Nov 15, 2024

Dancing in the streets with bankers

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Stock, dollar and cryptocurrency buyers may have cooled on Trump's re-election, but bankers are still in a party mood. Plus: jobless claims hit a six-month low.

Segments From this episode

How bankers feel about a less-regulatory environment

by Nova Safo

While initial enthusiasm among investors has waned after Trump’s re-election, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says bankers are still in a celebratory mood.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

After a turbulent few months, unemployment filings fall again

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 15, 2024
Last week, 217,000 people filed new claims for unemployment insurance. Back in the summer and early fall, that number spiked as high as 260,000.
Jobless claims are back down to levels last seen in the spring, signaling low layoffs and a rebound in job gains to come.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Korean creatives want a bigger slice of the streaming pie

by Jean Mackenzie
Nov 15, 2024
Netflix has stormed the Korean market with billions of dollars of investment, bringing the industry global recognition, but leaving creators feeling short-changed.
Hwang Dong-hyuk (left) and Lee Jung-jae (right) attend Netflix's FYSEE Showcase Photocall for "Squid Game" Season 2 at the TUDUM Theater in Hollywood.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

10:48 AM PST
24:47
3:10 AM PST
14:46
Nov 14, 2024
12:18
Nov 14, 2024
27:48
Nov 12, 2024
27:20
Nov 12, 2024
15:26
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
What a second Trump term means for U.S. fiscal health
Trump's Second Term
What a second Trump term means for U.S. fiscal health
One more byproduct of hybrid work: The rideshare commute
One more byproduct of hybrid work: The rideshare commute
Despite looming tariffs and "the worst harvest I've ever had," Iowa farmer remains optimistic
Despite looming tariffs and "the worst harvest I've ever had," Iowa farmer remains optimistic
Here are five fixes for the U.S. housing shortage
Here are five fixes for the U.S. housing shortage