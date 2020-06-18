Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

A connection between racism and the economy
Jun 18, 2020

The President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, Robert Kaplan, on how stamping out racism would contribute to everyone’s success. Plus, the economic fallout of a surge in COVID-19 cases in parts of Arizona, Florida, Texas, California and more.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Dallas Fed president says closing racial disparities “very critical” for U.S. economy

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Jun 18, 2020
“The better all of us do, the better the economy does," Robert Kaplan said.
President and CEO of the Dallas Federal Reserve, Robert Kaplan.
Courtesy of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas
COVID-19

Would a resurgence of COVID-19 hurt the economy?

by Mitchell Hartman
Jun 18, 2020
Consumer confidence, while increasing overall, is stagnating in regions where there have been recent spikes in the disease.
Florida is among the handful of states that have just reported record-high weekly case numbers.
Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director