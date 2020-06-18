Jun 18, 2020
A connection between racism and the economy
The President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, Robert Kaplan, on how stamping out racism would contribute to everyone’s success. Plus, the economic fallout of a surge in COVID-19 cases in parts of Arizona, Florida, Texas, California and more.
Stories From this episode
Dallas Fed president says closing racial disparities “very critical” for U.S. economy
“The better all of us do, the better the economy does," Robert Kaplan said.
Would a resurgence of COVID-19 hurt the economy?
Consumer confidence, while increasing overall, is stagnating in regions where there have been recent spikes in the disease.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director