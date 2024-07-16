My Analog LifeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Czech billionaire says he can deliver on U.K. mail
Jul 16, 2024

Czech billionaire says he can deliver on U.K. mail

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Leon Neal/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Billionaire Daniel Křetínský explains why the Royal Mail should be entrusted to him.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:59 AM PDT
9:40
3:07 AM PDT
6:42
Jul 15, 2024
25:40
Jul 15, 2024
17:12
Jul 12, 2024
1:05
Jul 10, 2024
15:48
Jun 28, 2024
27:00
The country's power grid needs updating — not just in Houston
The country's power grid needs updating — not just in Houston
What the past can teach us about a post-Chevron America
What the past can teach us about a post-Chevron America
Why do weddings cost so much? 
Why do weddings cost so much? 
How do you feel about the economy? Your answer might depend on your party
How do you feel about the economy? Your answer might depend on your party