Curious about what companies are in or out of Russia? We look into a list of them.
More than 450 companies, from Exxon to Starbucks to H&M, have partially or fully withdrawn from Russia since the country’s invasion of Ukraine began, but many Western companies have yet to abandon their Russian operations, according to a now-viral corporate watchlist compiled by Yale management professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld. We talked to Sonnenfeld to help us look further. Christopher Low explains a big move in the bond market. The House Oversight Committee wants to look into how Credit Suisse of Switzerland is handling sanctions against the Russian elite.
Why over 450 companies have withdrawn from Russia, and why some haven't
"It's very interesting what a break this was from all the things we've talked about in the past," said Yale's Jeffrey Sonnenfeld.
