Curious about what companies are in or out of Russia? We look into a list of them.

More than 450 companies, from Exxon to Starbucks to H&M, have partially or fully withdrawn from Russia since the country’s invasion of Ukraine began, but many Western companies have yet to abandon their Russian operations, according to a now-viral corporate watchlist compiled by Yale management professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld. We talked to Sonnenfeld to help us look further. Christopher Low explains a big move in the bond market. The House Oversight Committee wants to look into how Credit Suisse of Switzerland is handling sanctions against the Russian elite.