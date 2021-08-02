Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Curious about how long the chip shortage will last? This Dutch company might tell us.
Aug 2, 2021

We also talk about traveling to the U.K. and federal money possibly being set aside for electric vehicles and charging stations.

Segments From this episode

Infrastructure bill carries funding potential for clean energy

by Amanda Peacher
Aug 2, 2021
Federal money could be set aside for electric vehicles and charging stations. The solar industry, however, still has questions.
A new electric vehicle charging station is seen near San Francisco city hall.
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
What this Dutch semiconductor company could tell you about the car market

by Stephanie Hughes
Aug 2, 2021
NXP is one of the top suppliers of computer chips to automakers.
The Nijmegen, Netherlands headquarters of Dutch chip maker NXP in 2015.
Vincent Jannink/ANP/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
