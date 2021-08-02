Curious about how long the chip shortage will last? This Dutch company might tell us.
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We also talk about traveling to the U.K. and federal money possibly being set aside for electric vehicles and charging stations.
Segments From this episode
Infrastructure bill carries funding potential for clean energy
Federal money could be set aside for electric vehicles and charging stations. The solar industry, however, still has questions.
What this Dutch semiconductor company could tell you about the car market
NXP is one of the top suppliers of computer chips to automakers.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director