COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Curfews and COVID-19 weigh on essential workers
Jun 3, 2020

Curfews and COVID-19 weigh on essential workers

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Essential workers worry about curfews on top of the coronavirus. Google faces a proposed class-action lawsuit over alleged privacy violations. Some health plans are requiring patients to chip in for COVID-19 testing — which was supposed to be free.

Stories From this episode

Workplace Culture

For essential workers, curfews add new stress

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jun 3, 2020
Workers already worried about staying safe are now trying to figure out how to get to and from work without violating curfews.
Generally, people are allowed to break curfew to go to and from their jobs, but the disruptions of the last week have only added to stress.
Bridget Bennett/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Google faces $5 billion lawsuit over allegations of tracking private browsing activity

by David Brancaccio , Nancy Marshall-Genzer and Alex Schroeder
Jun 3, 2020
The lawsuit accuses the company of violating users’ privacy during incognito browsing sessions.
The lawsuit says Google gathers data, even in incognito mode, through third-party apps like Google Analytics and Google Ad Manager.
Carsten Koall/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Congress said COVID-19 tests should be free, but who might end up paying?

by Blake Farmer
Jun 3, 2020
Some major health systems say they are sitting on millions of dollars in billing.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center has been holding back many bills related to COVID-19 testing for fear of a backlash from patients, who might be surprised that they owe anything.
Blake Farmer/WPLN
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Yin And Yang Uyama Hiroto

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Thanks to our
Marketplace Investors!

Your support keeps us going strong, even through
tough times.

you make a difference