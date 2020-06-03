Jun 3, 2020
Curfews and COVID-19 weigh on essential workers
Essential workers worry about curfews on top of the coronavirus. Google faces a proposed class-action lawsuit over alleged privacy violations. Some health plans are requiring patients to chip in for COVID-19 testing — which was supposed to be free.
Stories From this episode
For essential workers, curfews add new stress
Workers already worried about staying safe are now trying to figure out how to get to and from work without violating curfews.
Google faces $5 billion lawsuit over allegations of tracking private browsing activity
The lawsuit accuses the company of violating users’ privacy during incognito browsing sessions.
Congress said COVID-19 tests should be free, but who might end up paying?
Some major health systems say they are sitting on millions of dollars in billing.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
