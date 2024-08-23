Crypto firms get spendy and political
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We'll hear why cryptocurrency companies are pumping funds into federal elections. Plus: a look at Copenhagen's "sponge city" infrastructure.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Crypto firms emerge as top spenders this election
Crypto companies have spent more than $119 million so far, almost half of corporate money given during elections this year.
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC