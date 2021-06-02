Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Crude oil prices up = optimism for the global economy
Jun 2, 2021

The price of crude oil is spiking, with some of that driven by the economies around the world that have been able to move away from pandemic restrictions on travel. Plus, a bulldozer is an uninspiring way to deal with an empty J.C. Penney. What about turning it into affordable housing? And, corporate leaders have pledged to take into account the needs of the earth, communities, employees and other stakeholders beyond shareholders. How do you measure whether they're meeting that pledge?

"As people get more confident that the economy is coming back online, the price of oil is increasing"

That's according to Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors. "And we're seeing it now approach levels that we saw in 2018. That's a healthy sign on expectations."
California wants to make it easier to turn empty malls into affordable housing

by Matt Levin
Jun 2, 2021
But cities, who don't want to give up sales tax revenue, and stores may not be quick to give up mall space.
The mall-to-housing flip can be harder than it sounds.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Race and Economy

An argument for new metrics for success in a new and more ethical capitalism

by David Brancaccio and Daniel Shin
Jun 2, 2021
SoulBranding founder Elsie Maio argues companies must measure effects on "the tangible well-being of humans ... of our planet."
"There are promises and there's a flood of purposeful branding campaigns out there. What are we measuring against? What is the impact? What's the change in focus?" Elsie Maio asks.
Prostock-Studio via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Love Lies (with Normani) Khalid, Normani

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
