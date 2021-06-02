Crude oil prices up = optimism for the global economy

The price of crude oil is spiking, with some of that driven by the economies around the world that have been able to move away from pandemic restrictions on travel. Plus, a bulldozer is an uninspiring way to deal with an empty J.C. Penney. What about turning it into affordable housing? And, corporate leaders have pledged to take into account the needs of the earth, communities, employees and other stakeholders beyond shareholders. How do you measure whether they're meeting that pledge?