Credit Suisse top executives leave bank over Archegos losses
Apr 6, 2021

Credit Suisse top executives leave bank over Archegos losses

From the BBC World Service: The Swiss banking giant has also cut bonuses as it tackles the fallout of its business relationships with the Archegos hedge fund and Greensill Capital. Also, the race to find a new generation of "greener" steel and how much it could cost.

