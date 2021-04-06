Apr 6, 2021
Credit Suisse top executives leave bank over Archegos losses
From the BBC World Service: The Swiss banking giant has also cut bonuses as it tackles the fallout of its business relationships with the Archegos hedge fund and Greensill Capital. Also, the race to find a new generation of "greener" steel and how much it could cost.
