Credit Suisse denies wrongdoing after data leak
From the BBC World Service: Nearly 50 media organizations have spent months combing through data which found evidence Credit Suisse accounts had been used by clients involved in serious crimes such as money laundering or drug trafficking. Also, Africa's biggest hydroelectric power plant officially opens, and Australia re-opens is borders to travelers for the first time in two years.
