Credit Suisse denies wrongdoing after data leak
Feb 21, 2022

Credit Suisse denies wrongdoing after data leak

From the BBC World Service: Nearly 50 media organizations have spent months combing through data which found evidence Credit Suisse accounts had been used by clients involved in serious crimes such as money laundering or drug trafficking. Also, Africa's biggest hydroelectric power plant officially opens, and Australia re-opens is borders to travelers for the first time in two years.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

