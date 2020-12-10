Giving out COVID vaccines is complicated, even within a single company

Unemployment claims are heading in the wrong direction again after fresh layoffs

The Labor Department said Thursday that the number of applications increased to 853,000 from 716,000 the previous week. Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton says "part of the increase we saw in the week ending Dec. 5 was due to a catch-up from Thanksgiving week, where we saw a bit of a slowdown. But the four-week moving trend is moving up and it's moving in the wrong direction on both initial unemployment claims and those special pandemic insurance benefits that could expire Dec. 26."