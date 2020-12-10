How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Giving out COVID vaccines is complicated, even within a single company
Dec 10, 2020

Giving out COVID vaccines is complicated, even within a single company

Plus, the number of people who signed up for unemployment benefits has surged again. Also, the European Commission releases its proposal plan to try to ease the worst effects of a break with Britain. And, what will be Facebook's fate now that it's up against antitrust lawsuits?

Segments From this episode

Unemployment claims are heading in the wrong direction again after fresh layoffs

The Labor Department said Thursday that the number of applications increased to 853,000 from 716,000 the previous week. Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton says "part of the increase we saw in the week ending Dec. 5 was due to a catch-up from Thanksgiving week, where we saw a bit of a slowdown. But the four-week moving trend is moving up and it's moving in the wrong direction on both initial unemployment claims and those special pandemic insurance benefits that could expire Dec. 26."
European Commission lays out measures to cope if Britain and the EU fail to agree on a trade deal by Dec. 31.

The BBC's Nick Beake reports.
Facebook case won't be "open and shut," former antitrust attorney says

by David Brancaccio , Daniel Shin , Meredith Garretson and Erika Soderstrom
Dec 10, 2020
Erik Gordon thinks we won't see Facebook broken up and spun off into smaller separate companies.
Erik Gordon says there are other remedies for Facebook besides breaking it up, including making it open up some of its proprietary technology.
Hannah McKay-Pool/Getty Images
Fast-Track Vaccines

How one health care system in Georgia is planning its COVID vaccine distribution

by David Brancaccio and Daniel Shin
Dec 10, 2020
Georgia's largest health care provider is looking at prioritizing ER and intensive care workers for vaccine distribution.
Dr. Jonathan Lewin, CEO of Emory Healthcare, the largest health care provider for the state of Georgia, says that it is prioritizing vaccine distribution for staffers based on a number of risk factors and being able to preserve the ability to provide care.
Hugh Hastings/Getty Images
