Dec 10, 2020
Giving out COVID vaccines is complicated, even within a single company
Plus, the number of people who signed up for unemployment benefits has surged again. Also, the European Commission releases its proposal plan to try to ease the worst effects of a break with Britain. And, what will be Facebook's fate now that it's up against antitrust lawsuits?
Segments From this episode
Unemployment claims are heading in the wrong direction again after fresh layoffs
The Labor Department said Thursday that the number of applications increased to 853,000 from 716,000 the previous week. Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton says "part of the increase we saw in the week ending Dec. 5 was due to a catch-up from Thanksgiving week, where we saw a bit of a slowdown. But the four-week moving trend is moving up and it's moving in the wrong direction on both initial unemployment claims and those special pandemic insurance benefits that could expire Dec. 26."
European Commission lays out measures to cope if Britain and the EU fail to agree on a trade deal by Dec. 31.
The BBC's Nick Beake reports.
Facebook case won't be "open and shut," former antitrust attorney says
Erik Gordon thinks we won't see Facebook broken up and spun off into smaller separate companies.
How one health care system in Georgia is planning its COVID vaccine distribution
Georgia's largest health care provider is looking at prioritizing ER and intensive care workers for vaccine distribution.
