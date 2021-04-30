The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Back to Business: The future of America's small businesses
Let’s talk about COVID vaccine patents
Apr 30, 2021

Download
Members of the World Trade Organization are meeting to discuss a proposal from India and South Africa to temporarily suspend patents on COVID vaccines. Backers say it would increase the global supply of vaccines if more countries could manufacture them. Plus, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh weighs in on gig worker classification. And, it might be a while still before international travel for fun rebounds.

Fast-Track Vaccines

Could waiving patents increase the global supply of COVID-19 vaccines?

by Samantha Fields
Apr 30, 2021
Advocates for waiving say letting countries make generic vaccines would help. Skeptics say it's not that simple.
Right now, we don't have nearly enough vaccine supply for the world. A big reason for that is patents, said Amy Kapczynski, a law professor at Yale.
Ariana Drehsler/AFP via Getty Images
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh thinks many who work for gig companies should be classified as employees, not contractors

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
COVID-19

Americans still hesitant about international travel

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 30, 2021
Even as domestic travel picks up, consumers say they are wary of getting on international flights.
According to Morning Consult, consumers feel safer traveling by train, bus and domestic flight than they do traveling internationally.
Chris J. Ratcliffe/Getty Images
Music from the episode

All the Feels Sarah, the Illstrumentalist

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
GDP grows at fastest rate since Reagan era, but there's still pain
GDP grows at fastest rate since Reagan era, but there's still pain
Pledges vs. action: A consultant on the future of corporate social engagement
Back to Business
Pledges vs. action: A consultant on the future of corporate social engagement
Health risks, low pay affecting fast-food workers' appetite for jobs
COVID-19
Health risks, low pay affecting fast-food workers' appetite for jobs
Federal money withheld from "sanctuary cities" back in play
Federal money withheld from "sanctuary cities" back in play