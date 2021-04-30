Apr 30, 2021
Let’s talk about COVID vaccine patents
Members of the World Trade Organization are meeting to discuss a proposal from India and South Africa to temporarily suspend patents on COVID vaccines. Backers say it would increase the global supply of vaccines if more countries could manufacture them. Plus, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh weighs in on gig worker classification. And, it might be a while still before international travel for fun rebounds.
Could waiving patents increase the global supply of COVID-19 vaccines?
Advocates for waiving say letting countries make generic vaccines would help. Skeptics say it's not that simple.
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh thinks many who work for gig companies should be classified as employees, not contractors
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
Americans still hesitant about international travel
Even as domestic travel picks up, consumers say they are wary of getting on international flights.
